(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 54,500 fine on shopkeepers over profiteering in the provincial capital on Friday.

According to the city administration spokesman, the magistrates inspecting 293 points invarious parts found 23 violations and arrested five shopkeepers after registering casesagainst them.