Profiteers fined

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Samundri during crackdown against profiteering imposed fine amounting to Rs 36,000 on various shopkeepers.

According to the spokesperson here on Friday,the team visited various bazaars and markets in the tehsil and checked the prices of fruits, vegetables and other essential items including sugar price and imposed fine to Rs.

36,000 on shopkeepers.The AC also warned some of the shopkeepers over failure of displaying price lists and said that no compromise would be made on artificial price hike.