Profiteers Fined After Complaints Received On Qeemat App

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 06:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Special Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed fine on various profiteers after receiving complaints on Qeemat Punjab App.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Sunday that price control magistrate received 51 complaints against profiteers through Qeemat Punjab App and inspected the sites.

He found some complaints genuine during personal visit and imposed Rs 10,000 fine on profiteers.

He directed shopkeepers and stall-holders to display rate lists at conspicuous places for the public and do not overcharge customers; otherwise, strict action would be taken against them.

