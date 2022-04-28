UrduPoint.com

Profiteers Fined Against Overpricing

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2022 | 07:56 PM

On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner, Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the revenue officers here on Thursday continued actions to ensure selling of food items at fixed prices during holy month of Ramazan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner, Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the revenue officers here on Thursday continued actions to ensure selling of food items at fixed prices during holy month of Ramazan.

In the process, the authorities collected fine of Rs. 25000 from 18 shopkeepers who violated the order and charged exorbitant prices.

Whereas in Latifabad, Assistant Commissioner (AC), Muhammad Iqbal Awan had visited various markets of the taluka and collected a fine of 8000 from 8 shopkeeper.

In Qasimabad, AC Gada Hussain Soomro and Mukhtiarkar Altaf Korejo had paid visits to different markets and collected a fine of Rs. 2000 from 4 shopkeepers.

The district administration also issued warnings to 11 shopkeepers against overpricing of essential items.

