Profiteers Fined As Actions Intensified In City, 6 Shops Sealed
Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2025 | 08:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) The campaign against profiteering was underway in the city during holy month of Ramadan on Sunday as three more shopkeepers were arrested while 6 shops were sealed for violation of government directives.
According to statement issued by the Commissioner's Office, a strategy was devised to auction off seized food items from shopkeepers who violate official prices.
The Deputy commissioners have termed this strategy as a practical effort to provide relief to consumers which has been appreciated by the public.
For the further step, citizens have been asked to report their complaints against profiteers to the Commissioner's Office control room at 02199205634 and 02199203443 helpline number 1299 and through the portal developed for the purpose.
According to the report, on the eighth day of Ramadan,159 profiteers were challaned, imposing fine of Rs 1.99 million.
In the last eight days,1,324 profiteers were challaned, and a fine of Rs 24.3 million was imposed against them.
Assistant commissioners conducted auctions of food items at official prices for 40 shopkeepers. In 4 days, auctions were held for 191 shopkeepers.
Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi, said the administration's campaign against profiteers will continue. He directed deputy commissioners to continue providing relief to citizens.
According to the details, in the South District, a fine of Rs 6.82 lakh was imposed, in East district (Rs 6.71 lakh), West (Rs 37,000), Central (Rs 64,000), Malir (Rs 3.8 lakh), Korangi (Rs 40,000) and Keamari (Rs 47,000).
