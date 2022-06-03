Profiteers fined; cases registered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KASUR, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :The district administration imposed fine of Rs 52,000 on several shopkeepers over profiteering and overcharging during May last.

A spokesperson for district administration said on Friday that price control magistrate Muhammad Amir inspected 160 shops in various markets and found 39 violations. He ordered registration of cases against five, while 34 shopkeepers were fined with Rs. 52,000 in all.