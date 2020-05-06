UrduPoint.com
Profiteers Fined, Eight Sent To Jail Khanewal

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 12:27 AM

Profiteers fined, eight sent to jail Khanewal

Price Control Magistrates imposed fine Rs 534,000 on shopkeepers on charges of profiteering in Khanewal district

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Price Control Magistrates imposed fine Rs 534,000 on shopkeepers on charges of profiteering in Khanewal district.

According to official sources, price Control Magistrates are raiding on daily basis to discourage profiteers.

Cases were registered against five shopkeepers.

Similarly, eight shopkeepers were sent to jail after summary trial.

The official sources stated that district administration was highly vigilant on demand and supply of commodities in markets. Strict action is being taken against the hoarders and profiteers.

