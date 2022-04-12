UrduPoint.com

Profiteers Fined For Charging Over Prices

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2022 | 08:29 PM

Profiteers fined for charging over prices

On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the revenue officers on Tuesday continued their action to ensure sale of food items at fixed prices during holy month of Ramazan and recovered fine of Rs37500 from 32 shopkeepers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the revenue officers on Tuesday continued their action to ensure sale of food items at fixed prices during holy month of Ramazan and recovered fine of Rs37500 from 32 shopkeepers.

In Latifabad, AC Muhammad Iqbal Awan visited various markets of the taluka and collected a fine of Rs10500 from 12 shopkeepers.

In taluka Rural, AC Surhan Aijaz Abro took action against profiteers and recovered fine of Rs2000 from four shopkeeper.

The Assistant Commissioner City Muhammad Ashraf visited various markets and collected fines of Rs5000 from six shopkeepers for violating the fixed prices.

In Qasimabad taluka, AC Gada Hussain Soomro paid visit to different markets and collected fine of Rs20000 from nine shopkeepers.

The district administration also issued warnings to 11 shopkeepers not to charge over pricing of essential items.

Related Topics

Fine Visit Sale Qasimabad Market From

Recent Stories

German President Confirms Kiev Refused to Host Him

German President Confirms Kiev Refused to Host Him

1 minute ago
 Slovakia May Host Extra 900 Troops in NATO Multina ..

Slovakia May Host Extra 900 Troops in NATO Multinational Battle Group - Military

1 minute ago
 Stocks mixed as US inflation jumps to four-decade ..

Stocks mixed as US inflation jumps to four-decade high

1 minute ago
 Senior NATO Official Says S. Korea Continues to Re ..

Senior NATO Official Says S. Korea Continues to Refuse Lethal Weapon Aid to Ukra ..

1 minute ago
 Chief Justice of Pakistan summons JCP meeting to c ..

Chief Justice of Pakistan summons JCP meeting to consider confirmation of LHC ju ..

1 minute ago
 Chief Secretary reviews arrangements at Ramadan ba ..

Chief Secretary reviews arrangements at Ramadan bazaars

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.