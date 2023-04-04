Close
Profiteers Fined For Over Charging In Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2023 | 08:18 PM

Profiteers fined for over charging in Hyderabad

The district administration continued action against profiteers on Thursday and imposed a fine of Rs134000 in all four talukas of the district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :The district administration continued action against profiteers on Thursday and imposed a fine of Rs134000 in all four talukas of the district.

The Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Ahmed Murtaza along with other officers recovered a fine of Rs 105000 from 5 traders.

AC Qasimabad Gada Hussain Soomro visited different markets in Qasimabad and recovered Rs 5000 from 4 shopkeepers.

In Taluka Latifabad, AC Shaista Manwar visited various markets and recovered a fine of Rs 20000 from 5 traders.

AC Rural Hataf Sial conducted price checking in different markets and imposed a fine of Rs 4000 on 2 traders for overcharging.

On the other hand, bachat bazaars were also established in all four talukas by the district administration to provide common use and essential commodities at discounted rates.

