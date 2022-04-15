Profiteers fined for over pricing

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2022 | 08:08 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the revenue officers on Friday continued their action to ensure sale of food items at fixed prices during holy month of Ramazan and recovered fine of Rs 39500 from 30 shopkeepers.

In Latifabad, AC Muhammad Iqbal Awan visited various markets of the taluka and collected a fine of Rs 11500 from 4 shopkeepers.

In taluka Rural, AC Surhan Aijaz Abro took action against profiteers and recovered fine of Rs 3000 from six shopkeeper.

The Assistant Commissioner City Muhammad Ashraf visited various markets and collected fines of Rs 20000 from 12 shopkeepers for violating the fixed prices.

In Qasimabad taluka, AC Gada Hussain Soomro paid visit to different markets and collected fine of Rs 5000 from eight shopkeepers.

The district administration also issued warnings to 12 shopkeepers not to charge over pricing of essential items.

