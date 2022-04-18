Profiteers fined for over pricing

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the revenue officers on Monday continued their action to ensure sale of food items at fixed prices during holy month of Ramadan and recovered fine of Rs. 118500 from 26 shopkeepers.

In Latifabad, AC Muhammad Iqbal Awan visited various markets of the taluka and collected a fine of Rs. 5000 from 5 shopkeepers.

In taluka Rural, AC Surhan Aijaz Abro took action against profiteers and recovered fine of Rs. 3500 from 7 shopkeeper.

The Mukhtiarkar City Ali Sher visited various markets and collected fines of Rs 50000 from 11 shopkeepers for violating the fixed prices.

In Qasimabad taluka, AC Gada Hussain Soomro paid visit to different markets and collected fine of Rs. 60000 from 3 shopkeepers.

The district administration also issued warnings to 13 shopkeepers not to charge over pricing of essential items.