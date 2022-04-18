UrduPoint.com

Profiteers Fined For Over Pricing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2022 | 09:35 PM

Profiteers fined for over pricing

On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the revenue officers on Monday continued their action to ensure sale of food items at fixed prices during holy month of Ramadan and recovered fine of Rs. 118500 from 26 shopkeepers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the revenue officers on Monday continued their action to ensure sale of food items at fixed prices during holy month of Ramadan and recovered fine of Rs. 118500 from 26 shopkeepers.

In Latifabad, AC Muhammad Iqbal Awan visited various markets of the taluka and collected a fine of Rs. 5000 from 5 shopkeepers.

In taluka Rural, AC Surhan Aijaz Abro took action against profiteers and recovered fine of Rs. 3500 from 7 shopkeeper.

The Mukhtiarkar City Ali Sher visited various markets and collected fines of Rs 50000 from 11 shopkeepers for violating the fixed prices.

In Qasimabad taluka, AC Gada Hussain Soomro paid visit to different markets and collected fine of Rs. 60000 from 3 shopkeepers.

The district administration also issued warnings to 13 shopkeepers not to charge over pricing of essential items.

Related Topics

Fine Visit Sale Qasimabad Market From Ramadan

Recent Stories

Cypriot President Appoints New Negotiator on Cypru ..

Cypriot President Appoints New Negotiator on Cyprus Issue With Turkey

39 seconds ago
 UN Humanitarian Chief Says Asked Russia, Ukraine t ..

UN Humanitarian Chief Says Asked Russia, Ukraine to Hold Talks on Humanitarian I ..

41 seconds ago
 Seven RDA officers, 11 employees promoted to next ..

Seven RDA officers, 11 employees promoted to next grade

44 seconds ago
 What's behind South Africa's flood disaster

What's behind South Africa's flood disaster

46 seconds ago
 T-20 Floodlight Cricket Championship to be held fr ..

T-20 Floodlight Cricket Championship to be held from April 19 to 25

4 minutes ago
 NAB to file appeal against acquittal of DRAP offic ..

NAB to file appeal against acquittal of DRAP official

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.