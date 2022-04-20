UrduPoint.com

Profiteers Fined For Over Pricing

April 20, 2022

Profiteers fined for over pricing

On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the revenue officers here Tuesday continued their action to ensure sale of food items at fixed prices during holy month of Ramadan and recovered fine of Rs. 24000 from 18 shopkeepers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the revenue officers here Tuesday continued their action to ensure sale of food items at fixed prices during holy month of Ramadan and recovered fine of Rs. 24000 from 18 shopkeepers.

In Latifabad, AC Muhammad Iqbal Awan visited various markets of the taluka and collected a fine of Rs. 4000 from 6 shopkeepers.

The Mukhtiarkar City visited various markets and collected fines of Rs 15000 from 7 shopkeepers for violating the fixed prices.

In Qasimabad taluka, Assistant Commissioner paid visit to different markets and collected fine of Rs. 5000 from 5 shopkeepers.

The district administration also issued warnings to 13 shopkeepers not to charge over pricing of essential items.

