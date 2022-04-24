UrduPoint.com

Profiteers Fined For Over Pricing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2022 | 11:10 PM

Profiteers fined for over pricing

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the revenue officers here Sunday continued actions to ensure sell of food items at fixed prices during holy month of Ramadan and collected fine of Rs. 15500 from 21 shopkeepers.

In Latifabad, AC Muhammad Iqbal Awan visited various markets of the taluka and collected a fine of Rs. 5000 from 9 shopkeepers.

The Mukhtiarkar City visited various markets and collected fines of Rs 5500 from 6 shopkeepers for violating the fixed prices.

In Qasimabad taluka, Assistant Commissioner paid visit to different markets and collected fine of Rs. 5000 from 6 shopkeepers.

Mukhtiarkar Rural Zohaib Memon visited different markets and issued warnings to 6 shopkeepers for charging rates fixed by the administration.

The district administration also issued warnings to 10 shopkeepers not to charge over pricing of essential items.

