Profiteers Fined For Over Pricing

Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2022 | 09:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the revenue officers here Monday continued actions to ensure sell of food items at fixed prices during holy month of Ramadan and collected fine of Rs. 34500 from 23 shopkeepers.

In Latifabad, AC Muhammad Iqbal Awan visited various markets of the taluka and collected a fine of Rs. 5000 from 7 shopkeepers.

The Mukhtiarkar City visited various markets and collected fines of Rs 15000 from 6 shopkeepers for violating the fixed prices.

In Qasimabad taluka, Mukhtiarkar Altaf Korejo paid visit to different markets and collected fine of Rs. 12000 from 5 shopkeepers.

AC Rural Gada Hussain Soomro visited different markets and collected fine of Rs. 2500 from 5 shopkeepers.

The district administration also issued warnings to 11 shopkeepers not to charge over pricing of essential items.

