Profiteers Fined For Over Pricing In Karachi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2024 | 02:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) In order to stop increasing artificial price hike during holy month of Ramazan, Karachi administration has speed up action against hoarders and profiteers and fine of Rs 978000 was imposed against 81 violators on the 26th day of Ramazan (Saturday).
According to statement issued by the Commissioner's spokesman here on Sunday, action has been taken in all seven districts of Karachi division and profiteers were fined for not implementing government fixed rates of daily use items.
Commissioner Muhammad Saleem Rajput directed all Deputy Commissioners to expedited action against violators so that citizens could be provided relief during Ramazan.
The magistrates were asked to visit markets and check rate lists and action must be taken against those who found involved in profiteering and hoarding.
