Open Menu

Profiteers Fined For Over Pricing In Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2024 | 08:09 PM

Profiteers fined for over pricing in Karachi

The local administration took action against profiteers and hoarders in all seven districts of Karachi division and imposed fine of Rs 3,100,000 against the violators while 22 shops were also sealed

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The local administration took action against profiteers and hoarders in all seven districts of Karachi division and imposed fine of Rs 3,100,000 against the violators while 22 shops were also sealed.

The action was taken on the directions of Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi in a meeting held at his office the other day.

The Deputy Commissioners checked the prices of food and beverages in their respective districts and submitted a report to the Commissioner.

The meeting was informed that four wholesalers were sent to prison for not implementing administration's orders.

In addition 89 milk sellers fined Rs 1,046,000 rupees for illegal profiteering while 52 meat sellers fined were also fined for 5,33,000.

Commissioner Naqvi has instructed all Deputy Commissioners to expedited the campaign against profiteers and hoarders in respective districts

Related Topics

Karachi Fine All

Recent Stories

Teenage girl abducted from Wah Cantt

Teenage girl abducted from Wah Cantt

59 seconds ago
 US to raise tariffs on $18 bn of China imports inc ..

US to raise tariffs on $18 bn of China imports including chips

1 minute ago
 NAVTTC, NSU agree on enhancing vocational & techni ..

NAVTTC, NSU agree on enhancing vocational & technical education

1 minute ago
 First badge completes driving course at police dri ..

First badge completes driving course at police driving school: RPO

4 minutes ago
 PM reiterates desire to work with all political fo ..

PM reiterates desire to work with all political forces to steer country out of p ..

4 minutes ago
 D.C Larkana speed up crackdown against illegal Att ..

D.C Larkana speed up crackdown against illegal Attae doctors

4 minutes ago
Advisor Tourism bans free stay of VIPs families in ..

Advisor Tourism bans free stay of VIPs families in govt rest houses in KP

4 minutes ago
 Larkana Police arrested 12 wanted criminals from d ..

Larkana Police arrested 12 wanted criminals from different Tulkas

4 minutes ago
 LESCO collects over Rs 4.53m from 110 defaulters ..

LESCO collects over Rs 4.53m from 110 defaulters in 24 hours

8 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal emphasizes need of professional office ..

Ahsan Iqbal emphasizes need of professional officers, technocrats to achieve gov ..

8 minutes ago
 Sufi singer Abida Parveen to lead Sindh Talent Hun ..

Sufi singer Abida Parveen to lead Sindh Talent Hunt Program: Sindh Minister for ..

8 minutes ago
 10 injured in different incidents

10 injured in different incidents

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan