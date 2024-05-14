Profiteers fined for over pricing in Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The local administration took action against profiteers and hoarders in all seven districts of Karachi division and imposed fine of Rs 3,100,000 against the violators while 22 shops were also sealed.

The action was taken on the directions of Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi in a meeting held at his office the other day.

The Deputy Commissioners checked the prices of food and beverages in their respective districts and submitted a report to the Commissioner.

The meeting was informed that four wholesalers were sent to prison for not implementing administration's orders.

In addition 89 milk sellers fined Rs 1,046,000 rupees for illegal profiteering while 52 meat sellers fined were also fined for 5,33,000.

Commissioner Naqvi has instructed all Deputy Commissioners to expedited the campaign against profiteers and hoarders in respective districts