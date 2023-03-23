UrduPoint.com

Profiteers Fined For Overcharging Essential Commodities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2023 | 08:40 PM

The district administration has launched a campaign to control inflation during holy month of Ramzan and a fine of Rs 62000 was imposed against profiteers in all four talukas of the district

According statement issued here on Thursday, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, special committees headed by concerned Assistant Commissioners visited different markets to check prices of essential commodities and imposed fine for overcharging.

The AC Qasimabad Gada Hussain Soomro, AC Latifabad Shaista Jabeen, AC City Ahmed Murtaza and AC Rural Hataf Sial took action against hoarders and profiteers and imposed fine of Rs.

62000 over shopkeepers who were found involved in overcharging rates of essential items.

The DC said that provincial government wanted to provide relief to common men during holy month of Ramzan.

For this purpose, "Bachat Bazars" are being organized in all the four talukas to ensure availability of essential items at reasonable rates, DC said.

