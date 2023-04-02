Profiteers fined for overcharging in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :The District Administration continued actions against profiteers on Sunday and imposed a fine of Rs 34,000 against violators in all four talukas of the district.

Assistant Commissioner City Ahmed Murtaza along with other officers recovered a fine of Rs 5,000 from 5 traders.

Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Gada Hussain Soomro visited different markets in Qasimabad and recovered Rs 5,000 from 5 shopkeepers.

In Taluka Latifabad, Assistant Commissioner Shaista Munawer visited various markets and recovered a fine of Rs 20,000 from 8 traders.

AC Rural Hataf Sial conducted price checking in different markets and imposed a fine of Rs 4,000 on 4 traders for overcharging.

On the other hand, Bachat Bazars were also established in all four talukas by the district administration to provide common use and essential commodities at discounted rates.