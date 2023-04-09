Profiteers fined for overcharging in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :The District Administration continued action against hoarders on Sunday and imposed a fine of Rs 61,700 against 18 profiteers in the City, Qasimabad and Rural talukas of the district.

Assistant Commissioner City Ahmed Murtaza along with other officers recovered a fine of Rs 53,700 from 10 traders.

Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Gada Hussain Soomro visited different markets in Qasimabad and recovered Rs 6,000 from 6 shopkeepers.

In Taluka Latifabad, Assistant Commissioner Shaista Manwar visited various markets and recovered a fine of Rs 20,000 from 5 traders.

AC Rural Hataf Sial conducted price checking in different markets and imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on 3 traders for overcharging.

On the other hand, bachat bazars were also established in all four talukas by the district administration to provide common use and essential commodities at discounted rates.