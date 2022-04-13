Profiteers fined for overpricing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the revenue officers on Wednesday continued their action to ensure sale of food items at fixed prices during holy month of Ramzan and recovered fine of Rs 23,500 from 24 shopkeepers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the revenue officers on Wednesday continued their action to ensure sale of food items at fixed prices during holy month of Ramzan and recovered fine of Rs 23,500 from 24 shopkeepers.

In Latifabad, AC Muhammad Iqbal Awan visited various markets of the taluka and collected a fine of Rs 6,500 from 8 shopkeepers.

In taluka Rural, AC Surhan Aijaz Abro took action against profiteers and recovered a fine of Rs 2,000 from 4 shopkeepers.

Assistant Commissioner City Muhammad Ashraf visited various markets and collected fines of Rs 5,000 from one shopkeeper for violating the fixed prices.

In Qasimabad taluka, AC Gada Hussain Soomro paid visits to different markets and collected a fine of Rs 8,000 from 8 shopkeepers.

The district administration also issued warnings to 11 shopkeepers not to charge over pricing of essential items.