Profiteers fined for overpricing

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the revenue officers on Thursday continued their action to ensure sale of food items at fixed prices during holy month of Ramazan and recovered fine of Rs. 37000 from 23 shopkeepers.

In Latifabad, AC Muhammad Iqbal Awan visited various markets of the taluka and collected a fine of Rs. 22000 from 7 shopkeepers.

In taluka Rural, AC Surhan Aijaz Abro took action against profiteers and recovered a fine of Rs 5000 from 5 shopkeepers.

The Assistant Commissioner City Muhammad Ashraf visited various markets and collected fines of Rs 5000 from 8 shopkeepers for violating the fixed prices.

In Qasimabad taluka, AC Gada Hussain Soomro paid visit to different markets and collected a fine of Rs 5000 from 3 shopkeepers.

The district administration also issued warnings to 9 shopkeepers not to charge over pricing of essential items.