UrduPoint.com

Profiteers Fined For Overpricing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2022 | 10:43 PM

Profiteers fined for overpricing

On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the revenue officers on Thursday continued their action to ensure sale of food items at fixed prices during holy month of Ramazan and recovered fine of Rs. 37000 from 23 shopkeepers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the revenue officers on Thursday continued their action to ensure sale of food items at fixed prices during holy month of Ramazan and recovered fine of Rs. 37000 from 23 shopkeepers.

In Latifabad, AC Muhammad Iqbal Awan visited various markets of the taluka and collected a fine of Rs. 22000 from 7 shopkeepers.

In taluka Rural, AC Surhan Aijaz Abro took action against profiteers and recovered a fine of Rs 5000 from 5 shopkeepers.

The Assistant Commissioner City Muhammad Ashraf visited various markets and collected fines of Rs 5000 from 8 shopkeepers for violating the fixed prices.

In Qasimabad taluka, AC Gada Hussain Soomro paid visit to different markets and collected a fine of Rs 5000 from 3 shopkeepers.

The district administration also issued warnings to 9 shopkeepers not to charge over pricing of essential items.

Related Topics

Fine Visit Sale Qasimabad Market From

Recent Stories

White House Says Has No Comment on Proposed Purcha ..

White House Says Has No Comment on Proposed Purchase of Twitter by Elon Musk

2 minutes ago
 9 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

9 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 Soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terroris ..

Soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in N Waziristan: ISPR

2 minutes ago
 Roscosmos Head Says Discussed With Putin Creation ..

Roscosmos Head Says Discussed With Putin Creation of Combat Missile Systems

2 minutes ago
 No political role as country's future rests on dem ..

No political role as country's future rests on democracy: DG ISPR

12 minutes ago
 Lithuania to Offer Ukraine Use of Klaipeda Port fo ..

Lithuania to Offer Ukraine Use of Klaipeda Port for Grain Exports - Lithuanian P ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.