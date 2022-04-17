Profiteers fined for overpricing

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the revenue officers on Sunday continued their action to ensure sale of food items at fixed prices during holy month of Ramzan and recovered fine of Rs 43500 from 34 shopkeepers.

In Latifabad, AC Muhammad Iqbal Awan visited various markets of the taluka and collected a fine of Rs 23000 from 9 shopkeepers.

In taluka Rural, AC Surhan Aijaz Abro took action against profiteers and recovered a fine of Rs 6500 from 11 shopkeepers.

The Assistant Commissioner City Muhammad Ashraf visited various markets and collected fines of Rs 8000 from 8 shopkeepers for violating the fixed prices.

In Qasimabad taluka, AC Gada Hussain Soomro paid visit to different markets and collected a fine of Rs 6000 from 6 shopkeepers.

The district administration also issued warnings to 13 shopkeepers not to charge over pricing of essential items.