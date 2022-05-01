UrduPoint.com

Profiteers Fined For Overpricing

Muhammad Irfan Published May 01, 2022 | 08:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the revenue officers here Sunday continued actions to ensure sell of food items at fixed prices during holy month of Ramazan and collected fine of Rs. 52000 from 14 shopkeepers.

The Mukhtiarkar City visited various markets and collected fines of Rs 50,000 from 9 shopkeepers for charging over prices of essential items.

In Qasimabad taluka, AC Gada Hussain Soomro and Mukhtiarkar Altaf Korejo paid visits to different markets and collected a fine of Rs. 2000 from 5 shopkeepers.

In Latifabad, AC Muhammad Iqbal Awan visited various markets of the taluka and issued warnings to 3 shopkeepers.

Mukhtiarkar Rural Zohaib Memon visited different markets and issued warnings to 3 shopkeepers for overpricing.

Pakistan

