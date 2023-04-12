Close
Profiteers Fined For Overpricing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2023 | 08:33 PM

Profiteers fined for overpricing

The District Administration continued action against traders for overpricing on Wednesday (21st Ramazan) and imposed a fine of Rs.55000 against 12 profiteers in the City and Latifabad taluka of the district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :The District Administration continued action against traders for overpricing on Wednesday (21st Ramazan) and imposed a fine of Rs.55000 against 12 profiteers in the City and Latifabad taluka of the district.

The Assistant Commissioner City Ahmed Murtaza along with other officers and price Inspector Naveed Ahmed Shaikh recovered a fine of Rs 50000 from 8 traders.

In Taluka Latifabad, Assistant Commissioner Shaista Manwar and the price Inspector Abid Nahiyoon visited various markets and recovered a fine of Rs 5000 from 4 traders.

On the other hand, bachat bazaars were also established in all four talukas by the district administration to provide common use and essential commodities at discounted rates.

