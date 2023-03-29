Profiteers fined for overpricing in Hyderabad

The District Administration continued actions against profiteers on Wednesday and recovered a fine of Rs62500 in all four talukas of the district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :The District Administration continued actions against profiteers on Wednesday and recovered a fine of Rs62500 in all four talukas of the district.

The Assistant Commissioner City Ahmed Murtaza along with other officers recovered a fine of Rs10000 from five traders.

Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Gada Hussain Soomro visited different markets of Qasimabad and recovered Rs7000 from seven shopkeepers.

In Taluka Latifabad, Assistant Commissioner Shaista Manwar visited various markets and recovered a fine of Rs 42500 from nine traders.

AC Rural Hataf Sial conducted price checking in different markets and imposed a fine of Rs3000 on three traders for overcharging.