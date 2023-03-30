UrduPoint.com

Profiteers Fined For Overpricing In Hyderabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2023 | 08:13 PM

Profiteers fined for overpricing in Hyderabad

The District Administration continued actions against profiteers on Thursday and imposed a fine of Rs. 93000 in all four talukas of the district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :The District Administration continued actions against profiteers on Thursday and imposed a fine of Rs. 93000 in all four talukas of the district.

The Assistant Commissioner City Ahmed Murtaza along with other officers recovered a fine of Rs 17000 from 7 traders.

Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Gada Hussain Soomro visited different markets of Qasimabad and recovered Rs 21000 from 10 shopkeepers.

In Taluka Latifabad, Assistant Commissioner Shaista Manwar visited various markets and recovered a fine of Rs 52000 from 5 traders.

AC Rural Hataf Sial conducted price checking in different markets and imposed a fine of Rs 3000 on 3 traders for overcharging.

On the other hand, bachat bazaars were also established in all four talukas by district administration to provide common use and essential commodities at discounted rates.

Related Topics

Fine Price Qasimabad Market All From

Recent Stories

Emirates and United activate codeshare partnership ..

Emirates and United activate codeshare partnership to enhance connectivity to US

31 minutes ago
 ALC organises creative writing workshops for UAE R ..

ALC organises creative writing workshops for UAE Reading Month

32 minutes ago
 Catalonia's Court Sentences Opposition Party Leade ..

Catalonia's Court Sentences Opposition Party Leader Laura Borras to 4 Years in P ..

21 minutes ago
 US Economy Grew 2.1% Last Year, Down From 5.9% in ..

US Economy Grew 2.1% Last Year, Down From 5.9% in 2021 - Final GDP Reading

16 minutes ago
 Head of Turkey's CEC Says No Obstacles Found to Er ..

Head of Turkey's CEC Says No Obstacles Found to Erdogan's Nomination for Preside ..

16 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says US Conducted Four Successful Cyber S ..

Pentagon Says US Conducted Four Successful Cyber Security Operations in Ukraine

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.