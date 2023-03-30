Profiteers fined for overpricing in Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :The District Administration continued actions against profiteers on Thursday and imposed a fine of Rs. 93000 in all four talukas of the district.

The Assistant Commissioner City Ahmed Murtaza along with other officers recovered a fine of Rs 17000 from 7 traders.

Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Gada Hussain Soomro visited different markets of Qasimabad and recovered Rs 21000 from 10 shopkeepers.

In Taluka Latifabad, Assistant Commissioner Shaista Manwar visited various markets and recovered a fine of Rs 52000 from 5 traders.

AC Rural Hataf Sial conducted price checking in different markets and imposed a fine of Rs 3000 on 3 traders for overcharging.

On the other hand, bachat bazaars were also established in all four talukas by district administration to provide common use and essential commodities at discounted rates.