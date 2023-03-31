UrduPoint.com

Profiteers Fined For Overpricing In Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2023 | 09:09 PM

The district administration of Hyderabad in the daylong actions against profiteers, led by the Assistant Commissioners of the respective talukas, here on Friday imposed Rs 179,000 fines on 26 traders besides issuing warnings of arrests to four traders and sealing a shop

According to details, the traders were penalized for charging higher rates from the customers during the holy month of Ramazan.

The AC Latifabad Shaista Munawar Jabeen slapped Rs141,000 fine on six traders, AC City Ahmed Murtaza and AC Qasimabad Gada Hussain Soomro slapped Rs 25,000 and Rs 20,000 fines, respectively.

The AC Hyderabad taluka Hataf Siyal imposed only Rs3,000 fine.

On the other hand, the district administration established Bachat Bazaars at Expo Center Noorani Basti, Bagh-e-MustafaGround in Latifabad unit 8, behind Hilal-e-Ahmer Hospital in Qasimabad and in Tando Jam continued to sell edible items at competitive rates.

