Profiteers Fined For Overpricing In Hyderabad

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2023 | 06:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :The District Administration continued action against traders for overpricing on Monday and imposed a fine of Rs.149,500 against 25 profiteers in City, Qasimabad, Latifabad and Rural taluka of the district.

The Assistant Commissioner City Ahmed Murtaza along with other officers recovered a fine of Rs 50,000 from three traders.

Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Gada Hussain Soomro visited different markets of Qasimabad and recovered Rs 45,000 from seven shopkeepers.

In Taluka Latifabad, Assistant Commissioner Shaista Manwar visited various markets and recovered a fine of Rs 52,500 from 13 traders.

AC Rural Hataf Sial conducted price checking in different markets and imposed a fine of Rs 2000 on two traders for overpricing.

On the other hand, Bachat Bazaars were also established in all four talukas by district administration to provide common use and essential commodities at discounted rates.

