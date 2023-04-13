Profiteers fined for overpricing in Hyderabad

The District Administration continued action against traders for overpricing on Thursday and imposed a fine of Rs.78000 against 15 profiteers in City, Latifabad, Qasimabad and Rural talukas of the district

The Assistant Commissioner City Ahmed Murtaza along with other officers and price Inspector Naveed Ahmed Shaikh recovered a fine of Rs 50000 from five traders.

In Taluka Latifabad, Assistant Commissioner Shaista Manwar and price Inspector Abid Nahiyoon visited various markets and recovered a fine of Rs 5000 from 5 traders.

The AC Qasimabad Gada Hussain Soomro along with price Inspector Mansoor Buledi recovered a fine of Rs 20000 from 2 profiteers.

Meanwhile, AC Rural Hataf Sial also imposed a fine of Rs 3000 on two traders for overpricing.

On the other hand, bachat bazaars were also established in all four talukas by district administration to provide common use and essential commodities at discounted rates.