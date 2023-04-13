UrduPoint.com

Profiteers Fined For Overpricing In Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2023 | 08:07 PM

Profiteers fined for overpricing in Hyderabad

The District Administration continued action against traders for overpricing on Thursday and imposed a fine of Rs.78000 against 15 profiteers in City, Latifabad, Qasimabad and Rural talukas of the district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :The District Administration continued action against traders for overpricing on Thursday and imposed a fine of Rs.78000 against 15 profiteers in City, Latifabad, Qasimabad and Rural talukas of the district.

The Assistant Commissioner City Ahmed Murtaza along with other officers and price Inspector Naveed Ahmed Shaikh recovered a fine of Rs 50000 from five traders.

In Taluka Latifabad, Assistant Commissioner Shaista Manwar and price Inspector Abid Nahiyoon visited various markets and recovered a fine of Rs 5000 from 5 traders.

The AC Qasimabad Gada Hussain Soomro along with price Inspector Mansoor Buledi recovered a fine of Rs 20000 from 2 profiteers.

Meanwhile, AC Rural Hataf Sial also imposed a fine of Rs 3000 on two traders for overpricing.

On the other hand, bachat bazaars were also established in all four talukas by district administration to provide common use and essential commodities at discounted rates.

Related Topics

Fine Price Qasimabad Market All From

Recent Stories

Three Detained in Zaporizhzhia Region Over Involve ..

Three Detained in Zaporizhzhia Region Over Involvement in Terrorist Attacks - Au ..

3 minutes ago
 Poland Worried About Europe's Growing Weariness of ..

Poland Worried About Europe's Growing Weariness of Ukrainian Conflict - Polish P ..

3 minutes ago
 Local PPP leader shot dead by unknown armed men

Local PPP leader shot dead by unknown armed men

4 minutes ago
 Primary health care hospitals to be activated for ..

Primary health care hospitals to be activated for timely diagnosis: Governor Khy ..

4 minutes ago
 Over 3000 sugar bags recovered in Burewala

Over 3000 sugar bags recovered in Burewala

10 minutes ago
 Berlin, Warsaw Agree on Delivery of Polish MiG-29 ..

Berlin, Warsaw Agree on Delivery of Polish MiG-29 Aircraft to Ukraine - Reports

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.