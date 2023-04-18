UrduPoint.com

Profiteers Fined For Overpricing In Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2023

Profiteers fined for overpricing in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :The District Administration continued action against traders for overpricing on Tuesday and imposed a fine of Rs.20000 against 15 profiteers in the city, Qasimabad, Latifabad and Rural talukas of the district.

The Assistant Commissioner City Ahmed Murtaza along with other officers and price Inspector Naveed Ahmed Shaikh recovered a fine of Rs 5000 from five traders.

In Taluka Latifabad, Assistant Commissioner Shaista Manwer and price Inspector Abid Nahiyoon visited various markets and recovered a fine of Rs 5000 from 2 traders.

The AC Qasimabad Gada Hussain Soomro along with relevant officers visited different markets and checked prices. He also charged a fine of Rs 5000 against five traders for overpricing.

AC Rural Hataf Sial also visited Bazars and imposed a fine of Rs. 5000 from traders for overcharging prices.

On the other hand, bachat bazaars were also established in all four talukas by the district administration to provide common use and essential commodities at discounted rates.

