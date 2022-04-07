UrduPoint.com

Profiteers Fined For Violating Price Control Directions

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2022 | 08:06 PM

On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the revenue officers on Thursday continued their action to ensure sale of food items at fixed prices during holy month of Ramazan and recovered fine of Rs108500 from violators

In Latifabad, Mukhtiarkar Majid Spio visited various markets of the taluka and collected a fine of Rs50,000 from six shopkeepers.

In taluka Rural, AC Surhan Aijaz Abro took action against profiteers and recovered fine of Rs10000 from 11 shopkeepers.

The Assistant Commissioner City Muhammad Ashraf also visited various markets and collected fine of Rs 35000 from nine shopkeepers for violating the fixed prices.

In Qasimabad taluka, Mukhtiarkar Altaf Korejo paid surprise visits and collected fine of Rs13000 from seven shopkeepers.

