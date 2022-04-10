UrduPoint.com

Profiteers Fined For Violating Price Control Directives

Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2022 | 07:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the revenue officers on Sunday continued their action to ensure sale of food items at fixed prices during the holy month of Ramadan and recovered fine worth Rs. 157000 from 32 shopkeepers.

In Latifabad, AC Muhammad Iqbal Awan and Mukhtiarkar Majid Spio visited various markets of the taluka and collected a fine of 60,000 from 3 shopkeepers.

In taluka Rural, AC Surhan Aijaz Abro along with Mukhtiarkar Imran Shabir took action against profiteers and recovered a fine of Rs.

32000 from 4 shopkeepers.

The Assistant Commissioner City Muhammad Ashraf and Mukhtiarkar Ali Sher visited various markets and collected fines of Rs. 25000 from 12 shopkeepers for violating the fixed prices.

In Qasimabad taluka, AC Gada Hussain Soomro and Mukhtiarkar Altaf Korejo paid visits to different markets and collected a fine of Rs.40000 from 4 shopkeepers.

