Profiteers fined for violating price control decision

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the revenue officers on Monday continued their action to ensure sale of food items at fixed prices during the holy month of Ramadan and recovered fine of 34300 from 16 shopkeepers.

In Latifabad, AC Muhammad Iqbal Awan visited various markets of the taluka and collected a fine of 6300 from 5 shopkeepers.

In taluka Rural, AC Surhan Aijaz Abro took action against profiteers and recovered a fine of Rs 15000 from one shopkeeper.

The Assistant Commissioner City Muhammad Ashraf visited various markets and collected fines of Rs 8000 from 5 shopkeepers for violating the fixed prices.

In Qasimabad taluka, AC Gada Hussain Soomro paid visits to different markets and collected a fine of Rs. 5000 from 5 shopkeepers.