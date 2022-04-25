UrduPoint.com

Profiteers Fined In Dir Lower

Published April 25, 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :District administration Dir Lower is taking solid measures to facilitate residents during the holy month of Ramazan by ensuring edible items at affordable prices.

As part of such efforts, Assistant Commissioners, Additional Assistant Commissioners and District food Controller on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Aun Haider Gondal on Monday paid a visit to various markets in their respective areas and checked the quality and prices of several edible items.

During the visit, they sealed two shops while seven were issued warnings.

They also imposed a total of Rs11000 fine on several shopkeepers for overcharging people.

They directed shopkeepers to display price lists at prominent places and sell edible items at prescribed rates.

He said that strict action would be taken against those shopkeepers who took law into their own hands by overcharging or hoarding commodities.

