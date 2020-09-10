Profiteers fined in faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Special price control magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed Rs 21,350 fine altogether on 14 profiteers during last 24 hours.

According to official sources, a price checking team visited various markets and bazaars and checked prices of essential items including vegetables, fruits, meat, milk, bread etc.The team witnessed 14 shopkeepers/vendors engaged in profiteering and imposed fines on the spot.