Profiteers Fined In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2024 | 07:58 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Price control magistrates have imposed a total fine of Rs.1.215 million on 1340 profiteers in two days in Faisalabad.

A spokesman for the local administration said here on Saturday that the price control magistrates conducted 19,328 inspections in various bazaars and markets and found 1,340 shopkeepers involved in violation of the price control mechanism.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs.1.215 million on 1340 profiteers and arrested 62 of them. The magistrates also sealed 5 shops and lodged cases.

