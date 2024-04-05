Profiteers fined in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) price control magistrates imposed Rs 490,500 fines on 254 profiteers and hoarders here on Friday.

According to official sources, teams made 10,384 inspections in various markets and bazaars.

They held 46 shopkeepers and sealed 9 shops. One shopkeeper was arrested.