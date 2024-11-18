Profiteers fined in Faisalabad

Profiteers and hoarders in tehsil Chak Jhumra were fined Rs 25,000 under the Price Control Act

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Profiteers and hoarders in tehsil Chak Jhumra were fined Rs 25,000 under the Price Control Act.

A team supervised by Assistant Commissioner Shahid Bashir held 31 inspections in various markets and took legal action against price lists violators.