Profiteers Fined In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 02:58 PM

Special Price control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed fine amounting to Rs 25500 on profiteers in the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) -:Special price control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed fine amounting to Rs 25500 on profiteers in the city.

According to spokesperson here on Friday,the team conducted raids at various markets in Nishatabad, Jhal chowk, Satiana road, Noorpur, Jarranwala road and other areas and checked prices of essential items.

The teams found 20 shopkeepers selling items on exorbitant rates and imposed fine amounting to Rs 25500.

