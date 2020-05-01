UrduPoint.com
Profiteers Fined In Kharan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 09:35 PM

Tehsildar Kharan Akbar Ali Mazarzai along with DSP Police Kharan Shabbir Ahmed Rind visited vegetable market and checked the price list and imposed fine on some vegetable sellers for profiteering in Kharan

Talking to media persons on the occasion, Tehsildar Kharan Akbar Ali Mazarzai said on special directives of Deputy Commissioner, he along with DSP Kharan Police paid a surprise visit at vegetable market to ensure implementation of government price list in the city for provision of daily use items to public during the holy month of Ramazan.

Talking to media persons on the occasion, Tehsildar Kharan Akbar Ali Mazarzai said on special directives of Deputy Commissioner, he along with DSP Kharan Police paid a surprise visit at vegetable market to ensure implementation of government price list in the city for provision of daily use items to public during the holy month of Ramazan.

He said that we should avoid excessive profiteering and provide relief to the fasting people keeping in view their difficulties and lockdown situation, saying that action would be continued against profiteers and hoarders in order to decrease artificial inflation from the area for the interest of the public.

He said no one would be allowed to raise the prices in the current situation of lockdown because needy people were already suffering a lot of difficulties in wake of the coronavirus.

The Levies Force official also advised people to follow government precautionary measures against the coronavirus and avoid social activities in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, saying that vendors and people should evade making rush during purchasing of vegetables and other items in the markets for coping with the challenge of the pandemic virus.

