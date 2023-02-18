UrduPoint.com

Profiteers Fined In Kotmomin

Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Profiteers fined in Kotmomin

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Kotmomin Rabnawaz on Saturday imposed a total fine of Rs 120,000 on four outlets and a petrol pump for profiteering.

According to official sources, the AC imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on a petrol pump for creating artificial shortage of petrol, Rs 30,000 on Bakes & Bite shop for overcharging, Rs 20,000 on Hadi restaurant for poor cleanliness arrangements and Rs 20,000 on Anwar Sons shop for profiteering.

The Assistant Commissioner visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Kotmominand checked the attendance of staff.

Related Topics

Petrol Shortage Poor Fine

Recent Stories

PIA announces discount for students traveling to C ..

PIA announces discount for students traveling to China

17 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler attends Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon 202 ..

RAK Ruler attends Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon 2023

30 minutes ago
 IDEX offers promising economic and defence opportu ..

IDEX offers promising economic and defence opportunities: Assistant Undersecreta ..

30 minutes ago
 Pakistan emphasizes for early resolution of Russia ..

Pakistan emphasizes for early resolution of Russia-Ukraine conflict through dipl ..

1 hour ago
 Nation stands with forces against terrorism: Presi ..

Nation stands with forces against terrorism: President, PM

3 hours ago
 Authorities find security flaws at Karachi Police ..

Authorities find security flaws at Karachi Police office

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.