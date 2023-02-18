Profiteers fined in Kotmomin

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Kotmomin Rabnawaz on Saturday imposed a total fine of Rs 120,000 on four outlets and a petrol pump for profiteering.

According to official sources, the AC imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on a petrol pump for creating artificial shortage of petrol, Rs 30,000 on Bakes & Bite shop for overcharging, Rs 20,000 on Hadi restaurant for poor cleanliness arrangements and Rs 20,000 on Anwar Sons shop for profiteering.

The Assistant Commissioner visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Kotmominand checked the attendance of staff.