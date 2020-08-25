UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Profiteers Fined In Lahore

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 06:46 PM

Profiteers fined in Lahore

Price Control Magistrates of city district administration imposed Rs 58,000 fine on several shopkeepers for profiteering in various parts of the provincial capital on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Price Control Magistrates of city district administration imposed Rs 58,000 fine on several shopkeepers for profiteering in various parts of the provincial capital on Tuesday.

According to city administration spokesman, the Magistrates arrested 5 shopkeepers, inspected 502 points and found 50 violations.

As many as 05 cases were registered against profiteers.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner, the price Control Magistrates were conducting raidsacross the city to ensure availability of commoditieson government announced rates.

Related Topics

Fine Price Government

Recent Stories

SEC approves resumption of government activities

4 minutes ago

Supreme Court issues notice to NAB in Anwar Majeed ..

20 seconds ago

Telephone call between UAE and Israel Defense Mini ..

19 minutes ago

GTA dnata set to launch Vancouver operations

34 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Investment Compa ..

34 minutes ago

Spain Turns to Army to Track Coronavirus Contacts ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.