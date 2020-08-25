Profiteers fined in Lahore

Price Control Magistrates of city district administration imposed Rs 58,000 fine on several shopkeepers for profiteering in various parts of the provincial capital on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Price Control Magistrates of city district administration imposed Rs 58,000 fine on several shopkeepers for profiteering in various parts of the provincial capital on Tuesday.

According to city administration spokesman, the Magistrates arrested 5 shopkeepers, inspected 502 points and found 50 violations.

As many as 05 cases were registered against profiteers.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner, the price Control Magistrates were conducting raidsacross the city to ensure availability of commoditieson government announced rates.