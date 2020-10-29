UrduPoint.com
Profiteers Fined In Lahore

Profiteers fined in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Price Control Magistrates of city district administration imposed around Rs 167,000 fine on several shopkeepers over profiteering in various parts of the provincial capital here on Thursday.

According to the city administration's spokesman, the magistrates inspected around 952 points and found 119 violations while case were also registered against 37 violators.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner, the price controlmagistrates were conducting raids across the city to ensure availabilityof commodities on government announced rates.

