Profiteers fined in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Price Control Magistrates of city district administration imposed Rs 46,500 fine on shopkeepers over profiteering in various parts of the provincial capital, here on Friday.

According to the city administration spokesman, the magistrates while inspecting 374 points in various parts of the city found 34 violations and arrested 03 shopkeepers after registering cases against them.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner, the price Control Magistrateswere conducting raids across the city to ensure availability of commodities on governmentfixed rates, the spokesman concluded.