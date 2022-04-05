Profiteers fined in Matiari for hoarding during Ramzan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :The district administration of Matiari took action against profiteers involved in hoarding during the month of Ramzan and imposed fine of Rs 23,300 over them.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Adnan Rashid, AC Matiari Adeel Ahmed, AC Halla Dr. Mazahir Ali, AC New Saeedabad Mansoor Ali Abbasi paid a surprise visit to hotels, shops and bazaars and reviewed the implementation of official rates of essential items and imposed fines against profiteers.

Muhammad Adnan Rashid issued orders to all the revenue officers to display the rate lists issued by the market committee in prominent places on the shops and to ensure implementation of the official prices at all costs.

He said that inflation and black marketing would not be allowed as it was government's priority to ensure full implementation of government rates.

He also directed all the officers to send daily reports regarding price control to the Deputy Commissioner's Secretariat.