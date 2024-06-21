Profiteers Fined In Sialkot
Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2024 | 06:46 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Over 1,246 profiteers were fined Rs6,293,500 in this month while cases have been registered against 14 accused.
These views were expressed by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain in a meeting of price control magistrates at DC Office, Sialkot, here today.
Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Syed Asad Raza Kazmi, District Officer (DO) Industries Rashida Batool were also present. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain said that price magistrates conducted 21,906 inspections from June, 1 to June, 21 in the four tehsils of Sialkot district. Action was taken against those who charged more than the fixed rates, did not display the rate list, while 84 shops and business centers were also sealed in different areas of the district. Over 147 people were also detained, he added.
