Profiteers Fined In Swabi

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 01:23 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Following directives issued by DC Swabi, Shahid Mehmood, the assistant commissioners of four tehsils visited different markets and inspected price lists besides quality of products.

Several shopkeepers were fined with hefty amount for selling items on excessive prices.

Five shopkeepers were fined in Marghuz Bazaar for overcharging while three shopkeepers were fined for violating cleanliness code.

AC Lahore, Tabinda Tariq visited Yaar Hussain, Adina and Sodher markets and inspected prices of daily use items. Three shopkeepers, two restaurant owners and three bakery owners were fined for overcharging and working in unhygienic conditions.

AAC-2 Lahore, Sana Hafiz visited Khanda and Anbaar markets and warned the shopkeepers to display price lists at conspicuous places otherwise legal action will be initiated against them.

