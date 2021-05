(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Price control magistrates imposed fine of Rs 27,500 on profiteers in the district.

Official sources said here Thursday that price control magistrates carried out 564inspections in different markets and bazaars and held 21 shopkeepers accountablefor selling essential items at exorbitant rates.