Profiteers Fined Of Rs 319,400 In Sahiwal

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 05:38 PM

Profiteers fined of Rs 319,400 in Sahiwal

Price control magistrates imposed Rs 319,400 as fine on profiteers in Sahiwal district during the last 15 days

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) ::Price control magistrates imposed Rs 319,400 as fine on profiteers in Sahiwal district during the last 15 days.

Giving details about the performance of price control magistrates, district officer industries Atif Raza Mir said that 30 price control magistrates in the district conducted 2068 inspections and imposed fine on 320 violations in Sahiwal district.

He said, on the special direction of deputy commissioner Babar Bashir, price magistrates were conducting raids on daily basis and action was being taken against shopkeepers for overcharging.

More Stories From Pakistan

