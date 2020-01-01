UrduPoint.com
Profiteers Fined Of Rs53.53 Million In 2019

In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 04:14 PM

Special Price Control Magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs53.53 million on profiteers across the division during 2019

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) : Special Price Control Magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs53.53 million on profiteers across the division during 2019.

A spokesman of district administration said here on Wednesday that 138 price control magistrates were appointed across the division who checked 151,648 sites in Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot district during the previous year.

They found violation of price control act and got 1109 cases registered, besides arresting 1029 shopkeepers.

