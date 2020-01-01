Profiteers fined of Rs53.53 million in 2019 in Faisalabad

In Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) : Special Price Control Magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs53.53 million on profiteers across the division during 2019.

A spokesman of district administration said here on Wednesday that 138 price control magistrates were appointed across the division who checked 151,648 sites in Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot district during the previous year.

They found violation of price control act and got 1109 cases registered, besides arresting 1029 shopkeepers.